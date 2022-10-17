This Liz Truss parody music video sums up her U-turns perfectly

x
Video
Comedian Nerine Skinner is back with a Liz Truss (AKA Liv Struss) parody, and her latest video perfectly sums up the prime minister's U-turns - set to Usher's song of the same title, no less.
'Oh Kwasi, Kwasi, will you ever learn? I know, I know, let's do a U-turn' she sings, donning Truss' iconic dress and referencing her ongoing battle to restore calm following the mini-Budget's chaos.
'I hope Truss survives as PM for another couple of years so we can keep getting these Liv Struss vids', one user commented.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next Politics