This Liz Truss parody music video sums up her U-turns perfectly

Comedian Nerine Skinner is back with a Liz Truss (AKA Liv Struss) parody, and her latest video perfectly sums up the prime minister's U-turns - set to Usher's song of the same title, no less.

'Oh Kwasi, Kwasi, will you ever learn? I know, I know, let's do a U-turn' she sings, donning Truss' iconic dress and referencing her ongoing battle to restore calm following the mini-Budget's chaos.

'I hope Truss survives as PM for another couple of years so we can keep getting these Liv Struss vids', one user commented.

