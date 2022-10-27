Dog thinks 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' is giving her commands and it's too cute

A dog owner has filmed the moment their pooch thinks Bonnie Tyler's 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' is giving her commands.

Treacle the cockapoo can be seen spinning each time the song lyrics say 'turn around', as if she's listening to the words.

'From now on she only listens to Bonnie Tyler', the caption reads.

Someone could well have been directing her from behind the camera, but any excuse for a talented dog to go viral, and the internet goes wild.

