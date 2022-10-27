TikToker leaves laptop in Starbucks at 'safest country in the world' as experiment

A TikToker tested just how safe the 'safest country in the world' is by leaving his laptop out in a Starbucks, and coming back to collect it hours later.

Singapore had 250 days without a single report of common types of crime in 2021, which led Uptin to want to put it to the test.

"Honesty and fairness is a big part of the culture here," he says of why his laptop remained untouched. "Basic needs are met so people don't feel like they need to resort to crime."

