These two women roasting the Tories are being hailed the new 'Brenda from Bristol'

Two Nuneaton women being interviewed about the impact of Tory chaos are going viral for their iconic responses.

Sheila and Linda appeared in the vox pop at their local cafe and were 'frustrated'.

"What the cockeyed hell is going on?", one says. "Haven't they got one good one between them all?" she added, referencing the number of prime ministers the UK has been through recently.

'Move over Brenda from Bristol,' one Twitter user joked, referencing the iconic 'Not another one!' meme that went viral in 2017 after a snap general election.

