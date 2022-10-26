Who is Jeremy Fragrance and why is TikTok obsessed with him?

Fragrance influencer, Jeremy Fragrance (real name Daniel Schuetz) is a German perfume influencer boasting over 5.7 million TikTok followers - and he's become quite the hit beyond the app too.

From his eccentric perfume recommendations and reviews, to mid-video life therapy, he's brought his love of scent to so many who had never considered it previously.

In fact, this comment on one of his videos sums it up nicely: "The duality of man. Half the time he gives us real deep lectures about life and reality. Next he’s sniffing everything."

