Dog's reaction to seeing a cardboard mask of itself goes hilariously wrong

A pug is going viral for its incredible reaction to seeing a mask of its own face.

The owners were likely expecting the pup to be surprised and happy to see a face that looked like his - but awkwardly, he immediately ran off scared with a terrified look. Awkward.

The person behind the camera then follows the dog trying to get it to learn to love the mask, but it looks like there's just no way. Probably best to avoid mirrors for now.

