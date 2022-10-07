Sweet toddler copies pregnant mum suffering from morning sickness

An adorable toddler who got so used to seeing his pregnant mum with morning sickness has been caught on camera mimicking her throwing up in the toilet.

While watching TV, Jennifer and Festus Amarteifio, from Miami, Florida, heard retching sounds in the bathroom, before their son, Gabriel, then-2, shouted his dad to ask if he could rub his back.

As hilarious as it was, Jennifer says that for weeks after he would try and put his head in the toilet at the same time as her.

