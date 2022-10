A parent has captured the moment their five-year-old daughter had her first run-in with a Halloween animatronic - and her reaction is gold.

Ella, from New Jersey, can be seen going up to the creature and pressing a button, not knowing just how dramatic its reaction it would be.

The animatronic lets out a horrifying scream which sends the youngster running away in a panic, confused by what just happened. A Halloween to remember.

