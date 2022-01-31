Woman shares simple hack for drying clothes in just two hours

A woman has shared a simple hack for drying wet clothes in just two hours without a tumble dryer and it promises to help cut costs on your energy bill.

Alix Byrne, from Glasgow, found her tumble dryer too expensive to run and leaving her clothes smelling less fresh after use.

When putting out her bedding to dry one day, she covered the clothes horse with the bed sheet, placing it near the radiator.

Incredibly, she found that the sheet had created a pocket of hot air, drying the clothes underneath within just two hours.

