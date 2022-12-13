Doorbell cam captures dog 'driving' Jeep into parked car

A doorbell camera has captured the moment a dog appears to drive a Jeep into a parked car.

While it may seem bizarre, the pup, apparently had jumped into the driver's seat and knocked it out of gear.

“I looked out the window and saw my neighbour’s car had rolled down their driveway and jack-knifed into my car", said Shaun Waller, whose camera caught the clip.

“I just hope the dog is a named driver, but if the car insurance won’t do it then the pet insurance might."

