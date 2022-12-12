Five of the best videos from the UK waking up to snow

The UK has been blanketed by snow, and with any major weather event - no one knows how to act.

From skiing down London roads, to building snowmen on the motorway, the internet has been a treasure trove of content to keep us entertained (and distracted from the sub-zero temperatures outside).

In fact, comedian Fred Asquith hit the nail on the head, sharing the collective experience of the UK being excited by the snow, then realising it's too expensive to put the heating on. Typical.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.