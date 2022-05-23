Barber to the stars pranks John Terry with hilarious hair fail

The barber of footballing legend John Terry has been playing pranks on him while he gets his hair trimmed.

A-Star Barbers is known for being the go-to for high profile haircuts and set the camera up to be hidden as he recorded the former Chelsea player's reaction to his joke.

He asked Terry to close his eyes as he sprayed water on his hair to help style it...but kept on spraying...and spraying...and spraying.

After being almost soaked, the footballer finally cottons on and laughs: "are you giving me a shower?"

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

