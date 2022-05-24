A tube driver on the Northern Line is making everyone's day

A tube driver on the Northern Line has been making everyone's day with her witty commentary over the train's tannoy, and going the extra mile to make passengers smile.

In a clip that's going viral, she can be heard telling passengers about their journey and how they were about to approach "the dreaded Clapham".

"It's dreaded because there's so bloomin' many of them." she added.

"Come on everyone! All Aboard! Choo choo!" she shouted, welcoming people at the next stop.

Passengers have even admitted they stay on extra stops for the laughs.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

