Bizarre moment BBC News ticker says 'Man Utd are rubbish' and 'rain everywhere'

BBC News have been forced to apologise after a 'trainee' accidentally published some practice text onto the live channel's ticker - and there were some pretty hilarious headlines.

'Manchester United are rubbish' and 'Weather rain everywhere' were just some of the messages that popped up on screen to the millions of viewers across the UK.

"They were just writing random things, not in earnest," the presenter cringed as she explained. "Apologies if you saw that comment and you were offended, and you are a fan of Manchester United...but certainly that was a mistake."

