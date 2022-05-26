Florida student uses ‘curly hair’ as code for ‘gay’ in censored graduation speech

A Florida student is going viral for his graduation speech that replaced the word 'gay' with 'curly hair' - amid fear of getting cut off due to the controversy of the 'don't say gay' bill.

"So, while having curly hair in Florida is difficult—due to the humidity—I decided to be proud of who I was and started coming to school as my authentic self," Zander Moricz told students.

"There are going to be so many kids with curly hair who need a community like Pine View and they won't have one."

