Guy takes grandad with dementia on day out of a lifetime to Man City game

A lifelong Manchester City fan with dementia had the sweetest surprise from his grandson when he was taken to see them win the Premier League on Saturday.

Charlie Gibson started a page (which has gone viral) to help Barry Carr, 84, make memories he'd treasure forever.

"I was worried it was all going to be too much for him," Charlie admitted. "But when he got into the stadium it was like all the memories came flooding back."

To find out more about dementia, or how you can help, visit Alzheimer's Society.

