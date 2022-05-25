Viral clip shows Queen's guard accidentally knocking himself to the ground

One of the Queen's guards is getting a lot of attention, and it's not for his fluffy hat.

Tourists caught the moment on camera that mid-patrol, he overstepped and lost his balance, falling flat on his back.

'Tough day at the office?' the video was captioned, as the guard managed to keep his rifle still in the correct position throughout, despite only just missing himself with the sharp bayonet.

He quickly got back up, and resumed his position in front of the sentry box.

