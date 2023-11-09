Artist behind John Lewis Christmas song once surprised couple on their wedding day

Andrea Bocelli is a huge figure in the world of classical music, and has now been unveiled as the voice behind the 2023 John Lewis Christmas advert.

However, he once gave a New Jersey couple the surprise of a lifetime, when he went undercover with Good Morning America and turned up to perform at their wedding.

Even the bridesmaids thought it was 'an impersonator' when he walked in, with the bride admitting she was still 'in shock' after the celebrations were over.