A clip from Matthew Perry's interview with Stephen Colbert just last year has resurfaced following the actor's death, as he opened up on a previous health scare he had in 2019 - causing his heart to stop for five minutes.

The Friends star was discussing the contents of his new book, when he spoke of how he had to turn down a role in Don't Look Up, because he'd had to receive CPR.

"The guy who saved my life broke eight ribs in the process", he recalled. "They gave me propothal and my heart stopped for five minutes."

Perry's autopsy has so far been inconclusive.

