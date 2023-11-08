People's Sexiest Man Of The Year 2023 unmasks himself on live TV

People have unveiled their Sexiest Man Of The Year as Patrick Dempsey, and of course, there was a dramatic reveal to go with it.

Dressed in a mask on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, audience members were given 20 questions to ask the mysterious figure to work out who he was.

After a string of 'bad' questions, Kimmel hinted that he was the 'star' of a huge television show, alluding to Dempsey's role on Grey's Anatomy.

He takes the crown from Chris Evans.