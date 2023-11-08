Lady Gaga's former classmate reveals bizarre reason why she 'wasn't fan' of singer

Lady Gaga's former classmate has revealed the little-known reason why she 'wasn't a fan' of the singer when they went to college together.

Carly Waddell attended NYU with the Grammy winner, and recalled her being anything but shy, belting out renditions of Wicked songs on the piano during lunchtimes.

"We were all forced to listen to her!" she remembered. "Yes, was she good? Of course, she's great, but I just wanted to each my sandwich."