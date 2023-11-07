Insecure star Yvonne Orji shares why she chooses to be virgin at 39

Insecure actor Yvonne Orji has opened up on being a virgin at 39 - and why it's her own choice.

She appeared on Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea, where she joked that when she finally decides to start having sex she'll probably opt for polyamory.

: "Baby, let me tell you right now. People are like, 'Oh, you know, Yvonne, pray for him. Whoever he is'", she laughed.

"Because there's a lot of pent up energy up in here with me."

However, she maintains that the reason behind her decision is because she doesn't want to have sex before marriage.