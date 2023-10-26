Jennifer Lawrence shares horrific aftermath of viral Hot Ones interview

Jennifer Lawrence has shared the rather grim aftermath of her Hot Ones interview that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The actor was almost reduced to tears as she fought her way through the rounds of spicy chicken wings - but even when the cameras stopped rolling, the effects didn't.

“I passionately threw up after. Violently,” Lawrence told Andy Cohen.

“I made it upstairs to my suite. My holding suite. We shot at the Four Seasons downstairs."

She added: “My stomach gave me, like, eight minutes to get upstairs and then she… She… [vomited].”

