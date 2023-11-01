Lil Nas X dresses up as 'bloody tampon' for Halloween

Video
Lil Nas X brought the shock factor with his Halloween costume this year, by dressing up as a used tampon, complete with giant model vagina to hang out of.
The singer could be seen strutting in heels and a white costume drenched in red, while carrying a string.
While many people loved that he'd thought outside the box, others were concerned he was capitalising off an experience he's never had to go through.
'I hope you had a bloody good time', one person joked in the comments.
