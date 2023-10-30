Flavor Flav gives off-key rendition of the US National Anthem at a basketball game

Basketball fans were left surprised over the weekend when Flavor Flav showed up and performed the US National Anthem for the crowd.

The Milwaukee Bucks were facing off against the Atlanta Hawks, when the bling-clad Public Enemy founder took to the court and began singing a little off-key.

Nonetheless, the crowd fell silent for the moment, and cheered him on as he finished.

"Do we live in a simulation?", one person joked on X (formerly Twitter).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.