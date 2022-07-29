Beyoncé shares super rare photo with all of her children to mark album release

Beyoncé has shared a super-rare snap alongside all three of her children to mark the release of her seventh album, Renaissance.

In the touching post, she thanked them for helping her to complete the album through the pandemic, and released a photo of them all sleeping together.

'I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration,' she wrote. 'And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio.'

