Gordon Ramsay has world-class reaction to bizarre TikTok chicken hack

We can always rely on Gordon Ramsay for a world-class reaction, and the latest bugbear on his radar is TikTok food.

The chef regularly reacts to people's home creations, and a particular chicken dish has caught his eye (and sent his anger into overdrive).

The clip in question saw someone grate a chicken breast in order to made a chicken-bun for a burger.

“Who in the hell’s eating that thing? ‘Cause you need a freaking medal," he raged. "Look how dry that thing is."

