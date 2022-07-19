Bruce Willis breaks Die Hard promise after 34 Years

Bruce Willis broke a promise his character made in Die Hard by revisiting an iconic scene from the movie 34 years later.

His character Detective John McClane vowed to 'never even think about going up in a tall building again'.

Willis' wife posted a clip of him up Fox Plaza, which served as Nakatomi Plaza in the film, where he looked out over the city once again.

In March, his family shared his decision to step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which affects the ability to speak and write.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

