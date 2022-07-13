Offset gifts daughter Kulture $50,000 for fourth birthday

Rapper Offset filmed the moment he gifted his daughter Kulture $50,000 for her fourth birthday - in cash.

The 30-year-old shares the little girl with Cardi B, and for her second birthday, she was gifted a Birkin bag worth $48,000.

Cardi was heard in the background asking, “What is that?" as Kulture responded, holding hte notes: "A ticket" (which is slang for a million dollars).

“It’s a ticket? A ticket is a million, girl. That’s 50. Say 50," Offset replied.

That's one lucky birthday gift!

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

