This is not a drill: Beyoncé has joined TikTok

Beyoncé has just joined TikTok.

Yep, you read that right, and the singer made her arrival known with the help of her new track 'Break My Soul' which has been trending on the app for the past month.

The 40-year-old's first video was a compilation of fans' videos dancing to the song, which she captioned: “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B".

Hopefully we get a behind-the-scenes look at the new album.

