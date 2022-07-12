Johnny Depp appears to criticise Amber Heard in two songs on new album

Johnny Depp seemingly criticises ex, Amber Heard, in two songs from his new album with Jeff Beck.

The actor wrote the tracks himself, and he appeared on stage with Beck during his ongoing defamation trial.

'I think you’ve said enough for one motherf***ing night,' the lyrics to one read, while in 'Sad Motherf***ing Parade', Depp can be heard singing: “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch."

The rest of the album is covers of songs by Lou Reed, The Velvet Underground and The Beach Boys.

