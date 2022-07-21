Tom Fletcher's two young children open for McFly concert and it's adorable

Tom Fletcher's two young sons wowed fans when they stepped up to be the opening act for McFly's concert.

Eight-year-old Buzz and six-year-old Buddy played guitar and drums as well as sang for the huge crowd, belting out tracks such as Queen's 'We Will Rock You'.

'The best birthday present I could ever have wished for, my boys deciding last second that they wanted to play their first rock show tonight', Fletcher captioned a sweet video of them on Instagram.

Given their parents met at theatre school, they could be future rockstars.

