Steve-O ate the world's hottest pepper for a Ryan Reynolds ad

Despite being one of the bravest stars on the planet, a spicy pepper may be Steve-O's biggest match yet.

In a new Ryan Reynolds advert, he enlists the help of the Jackass star for a fiery demo of his hot sauce brand, Steve-O's Hot Sauce For Your Butthole (yes, it's a real thing).

Reynolds forces Steve-O to eat a Carolina Reaper chilli, before he struggles his way through the ad, saying: "My whole throat is on fire like I just drank lava."

The ad was for MNTN, a TV advertising software company.

