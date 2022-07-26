JoJo Siwa reveals the 'rudest celebrity' she's ever met

JoJo Siwa has been jumping on a viral TikTok trend and accidentally revealed who the rudest celebrity she's ever met is.

The Dance Moms star flashed up photos of the “rudest”, “nicest”, and "coolest" people she'd met, as well as her celebrity crush.

Unfortunately, she wasn't quite quick enough, as fans instantly recognised the "rudest" person she'd met as Candace Cameron Bure from Fuller House.

While she didn't state her reasoning for choosing Bure, we know the 19-year-old did attend the show's premiere in 2016.



