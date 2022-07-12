Ed Sheeran admits he 'loves an onstage fart'

Ed Sheeran has revealed he "loves an onstage fart" in a series of bizarre confessions sent to Greg James.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter had questions about the viral box'' the singer gets wheeled around stadiums in undetected, and it seems like he was more than willing to open up.

"Have you ever hotboxed yourself?" James asked, to which Sheeran responded to the email: "Nah but I love an onstage fart, especially through a ballad. I look at the crowd listening intently and think 'you don't know what's coming out of me.'"

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

