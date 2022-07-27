Candace Cameron Bure reacts to JoJo Siwa calling her the 'rudest celebrity' she's met

After a TikTok trend accidentally saw JoJo Siwa reveal the 'rudest' celebrity she'd ever met, Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the claims.

The Full House actress explained in a video that the pair had spoken on the phone, and the Dance Moms star had told her why she was upset.

They apparently met when JoJo was 11-years-old at the Fuller House premiere, where Bure refused a photo with her, but took them with other people.

"I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry," she said.

