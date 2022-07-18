Emilia Clarke says 'quite a bit' of brain missing after two strokes in early twenties

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has opened up on suffering two strokes in her early twenties which left "quite a bit" of her brain function missing.

“The amount of brain my brain that is no longer usable, it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life normally without no repercussions," she said in a new interview on BBC Sunday Morning.

“I was part of a really really small minority of people who can survive that...there's quite a bit missing!"

