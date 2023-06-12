Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals NSFW way she learnt to tackle stage fright

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed the secret behind her confidence is actually by being a bit mean to her audience before she goes on stage.

The Fleabag star learnt the tip during her stint at Noel Coward’s play Hay Fever in the West End in 2011.

"You stand behind the curtain, take a deep breath and you just go: 'F*** you, you are lucky to have me'. And you say it as loud as you can and we did it every night. Sometimes doing that feels great”, she says.

