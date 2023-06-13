Kid Rock has been showing off his new house - but instead of opting for white picket fences, he's modelled it entirely off the White House.

The home is built on a hill outside Nashville, and allegedly has a church, a barber shop, and a gas station all built on the land.

Naturally, it features the White House's iconic US flag on top too.

NFL star Derek Wolfe claims he's been to the mystery mansion (which has a golden toilet), and he described it as the 'wildest s*** you've ever seen'.

