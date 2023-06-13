Billie Eilish finally flashes intimate tattoo she vowed fans would 'never see'

Billie Eilish has finally flashed her intimate chest tattoo after she previously vowed fans would 'never' see it.

The singer, who is known for her baggy clothing, stripped down to a bikini for a sunbathing session with her friend, showing off the inking, which reads 'Eilish' in a gothic font.

It's thought she's had the tattoo for around three years, and it joins her other body art, which includes fairies on her hand (inspired by her favourite childhood book), and a huge dragon snaking up her thigh.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters