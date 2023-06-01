True Geordie offers Conor McGregor charity fight after savage online spat

YouTuber True Geordie has offered Conor McGregor a 'charity fight' as the online beef between the pair continues.

McGregor issued some harsh words via an online voice note, after the creator (real name Brian Davis) accused the UFC fighter of being on drugs.

"I would pick Conor McGregor up like a shopping bag with one arm", Davis responded to the voicenote.

"If you want to do a charity fight, anything, MMA, boxing, I don't really give a s*** because I'm literally a giant compared to you."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters