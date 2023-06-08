Phew - Even Kim Kardashian prefers having the lights off in the bedroom

Kim Kardashian is proving even the richest and most famous people on the planet struggle with body confidence - by confessing she has to have the lights off in the bedroom.

The reality star made the confession during a new episode of The Kardashians, where she opened up on where her confidence comes from.

"I can like walk out of a photoshoot with a hundred people working on set", she began.

"I can walk out in like a thong, but if it's like you're there with me, I'm like, wait don't look at me! Turn the lights off!”

