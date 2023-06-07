A voice note from Pete Davidson to animal rights group Peta has been leaked - and the comedian is furious that they made comments about his new dog.

Davidson, who claims to be severely allergic to dogs, bought a Cavapoo for his family, after their two-year-old pooch died just a week prior.

It prompted outrage from Peta, who slammed him for not adopting one instead.

"I just want to let you know, I’m severely allergic to dogs so I have to get a specific breed", he scathed in the message.

"Why don’t you do your research before you f****** create news stories for people? F*** you and suck my d***".

