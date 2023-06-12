Tom Brady is proving he's still got it, by somehow managing to hit a drone with a football, while sailing on a $300 million yacht alongside Mr Beast.

The drone was several yards away from the boat when the former New England Patriots star was set the challenge by the YouTuber.

"If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement", Brady said, appearing nervous, before completely wiping it out.

We'll be waiting, Brady.

