Beyoncé orders over £2,000 worth of fried chicken from London takeaway

A London chicken shop has been left flabbergasted after Beyoncé ordered over £2,000 worth of food to cater for those at her Flannels x Renaissance pop-up this week.

The singer has been known to indulge in Nando's and Indian takeouts during her UK concert stint, but opted for Chicken Shop in Baker Street for the exclusive event, ordering 50 chicken burgers, 600 chicken tenders, 75 portions of fries, and 20 vegan burgers.

"It was an honour to know we were her Fried Chicken Shop of choice when it came to satisfying the cravings of her guests", Chicken Shop CEO, John Nelson, told BangShowbiz.

