Janet Street-Porter was told she should be 'put down' over her accent

Janet Street-Porter has emotionally described an encounter over 30 years ago in which someone told her she should be 'put down' over her 'common' accent.

The Loose Women panellist is from Brentford.

"I had all these blokes, posh white blokes of a certain age, saying I sounded common, I was unintelligent", she said of the incident, which took place back in 1971.

"I was, you know, I should be ‘put down’, one man said if he saw me crossing the road he would run me over."

