Rick Astley appeared on BBC Breakfast this morning (31 May), to reveal he would be playing Glastonbury Festival in just a few weeks time - however, the excitement wasn't enough to coax him out of his pyjamas at such an early time.

"I'll be very early on the Saturday [at the festival]...a bit too early...I'm still in my pyjamas now!", he joked, showing off the blue bedtime set.

"I might do it in my pyjamas!"

