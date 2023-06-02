KSI reveals the shockingly low amount of money that he's made from TikTok

Despite being one of the biggest YouTubers of his generation, KSI has revealed the shockingly low amount of money he's managed to make from moving over to TikTok.

“9.2 million followers, 70 million likes, 200+ million views”, he explained, as the others guessed at how much it would be.

He then revealed he'd made £3,000 from his content there.

“£3000 for the amount of views he gets… that’s mad”, they responded in shock.

However, it's not all doom and gloom as he and Jake Paul netted over $250 million in Prime sales.

