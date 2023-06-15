Jeffree Star surrounded by cops during TikTok live stream after fake 'shooting'

Jeffree Star live-streamed the moment cops turned up to his ranch after a TikTok prankster called them saying there was an incident.

The makeup mogul appeared unhappy as blue lights could be seen flashing in the background outside.

“There’s a police car, an ambulance, saying ‘Shots fired.’ You guys, I’m not kidding. Look. Someone watching this did a fake cop call on me, saying there were shots fired at my ranch", he said.

“Whoever swatted me, you’re a stupid motherf*****,” Star continued. “It’s funny as f***, but it’s also really not.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter