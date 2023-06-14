Miriam Margolyes reveals bizarre item she 'always' carries around in her handbag

Miriam Margolyes has been taking British Vogue inside her handbag, and she's bizarrely revealed one thing she always has in there is an onion.

"I love them", she says, unwrapping it from a tissue before taking a bite, in a video posted to TikTok.

"I don't think people mind if you smell of onion...it's not bad breath, it's just onion breath."

The 82-year-old stripped nude for the magazine cover, protecting her modesty with a pair of iced buns.

